Pahang KMJG 2025 convoy completes 539.9km patriotic journey

KUANTAN: The Pahang-level Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) 2025 convoy successfully wrapped up its three-day expedition, spanning 539.9 kilometres across five districts.

Pahang Information Department (JAPEN) director Rohani Chik highlighted the programme’s ability to attract diverse participants for National Month celebrations.

“Along every route, people of all ages showed their support in various ways. Some honked their vehicle horns, while students waited outside schools waving the Jalur Gemilang.

“This is a testament to the spirit of patriotism, which transcends age,” she told Bernama.

Rohani added that the team handed over the KMJG 2025 Jalur Gemilang to Federal Territories JAPEN director Sabarudin Yeop Hamza for the next leg in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

“I was informed by the Federal Territories JAPEN director that an estimated 100 participants will take part in the KMJG in Kuala Lumpur. Participants include government agencies, motorcycle club, the MADANI Community, and others,” she said.

Earlier reports confirmed 25 high-powered motorcycles from Daz Bikers Motorcycle Club and 13 government vehicles joined the Pahang-level KMJG 2025, involving over 100 participants. - Bernama