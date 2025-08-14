KL Speakers’ Club welcomes 10 new members at 61st graduation

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur Speakers’ Club celebrated its 61st graduation ceremony today, officially welcoming 10 new members into its fold.

The new inductees, dubbed the “Vibrant Voices 2025,” successfully completed a rigorous 10-week public speaking programme.

Club president Tunku Dara Tunku Tan Sri Naquiah Tuanku Ja’afar highlighted the dedication required to join the prestigious group.

“Members who join the club need to know public speaking because that is what it’s all about,” she said during the event.

She explained that prospective members must be nominated, interviewed, and complete the course before gaining full membership.

The graduation ceremony was graced by Biduanita Negara Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin, who presented certificates to the graduates.

Tunku Dara Naquiah praised Siti Nurhaliza as a national icon and inspiration for her contributions to music, business, and humanitarian work.

She also thanked volunteer instructor Dr Baljit Kaur for her unwavering commitment to training the new members.

“It takes a lot of time and effort to make sure that everything is perfect,” Tunku Dara Naquiah added.

Founded in 1970, the club began as an initiative by women who attended a public speaking course led by the late Begum Shaikh.

Today, it serves as a platform for women to refine their communication skills and build lasting connections.

The annual public speaking course remains a key recruitment pathway for the club. - Bernama