Federal Court to hear Cradle Fund CEO murder appeal Nov 10-12

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has scheduled a three-day hearing from November 10 to 12 for the prosecution’s appeal in the Cradle Fund ex-CEO murder case.

Samirah Muzaffar and two teenagers were acquitted of murdering Nazrin Hassan, with the Court of Appeal upholding the decision earlier this year.

Lawyer Wan Mohammad Arfan Wan Othman confirmed the hearing dates after case management proceedings before Federal Court deputy registrars.

The Shah Alam High Court had initially freed the trio in 2022, ruling that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case.

Nazrin Hassan, 45, was allegedly killed at his Mutiara Damansara home between June 13 and 14, 2018.

Samirah, Nazrin’s widow, the two teenagers, and an Indonesian woman still at large were charged with the murder.

The Court of Appeal found insufficient evidence to prove guilt, including doubts over whether the fire was deliberately set.

Investigators’ analysis of petrol evidence was also deemed unreliable due to uncertified methods and skipped procedures.

The case continues to draw attention as the Federal Court prepares to review the acquittal. - Bernama