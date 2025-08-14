Malaysia and ASEAN advance safe nuclear tech cooperation

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia is deepening cooperation with ASEAN members to promote the safe and regulated use of nuclear technology in the region.

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal highlighted capacity-building and technical exchanges as key initiatives.

“None of these achievements would have been possible without your longstanding support and collaboration,” he said at the ASEANTOM meeting closing ceremony.

The event was attended by Atom Malaysia director-general Noraishah Pungut and Philippine Nuclear Research Institute director Dr Carlo Abundo Arcilla.

Mohammad Yusof reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment as ASEANTOM chair, aligning with the 2025 ASEAN theme of inclusivity and sustainability.

“May our collaboration pave the way for a safer and more sustainable future,” he added.

He emphasised unity and trust as vital for maintaining regional peace and prosperity.

Malaysia officially handed over ASEANTOM chairmanship to the Philippines at the ceremony.

Arcilla pledged the Philippines’ dedication to working closely with member states and partners.

“We take on this role with shared responsibility,” he said.

He called for continued efforts to address nuclear and radioactive challenges in the region. - Bernama