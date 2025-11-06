KUANTAN: Local authorities in Pahang have been urged to ensure the sale of electronic cigarettes or vapes is halted by early next year.

State Islamic Religious Affairs, Rural Development and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad said the move follows the state government’s decision to declare the use of electronic cigarettes as haram (forbidden).

“The state executive council, on May 14, endorsed the fatwa issued by the Pahang State Mufti, which had earlier been forwarded to the State Legal Advisor’s Office on March 19.

“The state government has also begun enforcing the fatwa with immediate effect,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

The Pahang Syariah Legal Consultative Committee ruled that the use of electronic cigarettes is forbidden as it poses health risks and leads to wastage.

Pahang Ruler, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, had previously called for a total ban on the use of electronic cigarettes.