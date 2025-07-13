Helicopter wreckage retrieval expected soon in Sungai Pulai crash

JOHOR BAHRU: The wreckage of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) helicopter that crashed in Sungai Pulai, Gelang Patah last Thursday is expected to be retrieved soon, possibly within the next two days.

The operation involves collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

Commander of the Air Operations Force (PGU), Datuk Noor Sham Md Jani, stated that the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (BSKU) will conduct further investigations once the wreckage is recovered.

He confirmed that the communication recording device, which logs interactions between the helicopter and ground control, is likely still intact within the wreckage.

Meanwhile, Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) deputy director II Dr C. Mitesh reported that all five victims of the crash are in stable condition.

Two remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with Constable R. G. Devendran requiring respiratory support and Corporal Adeline Liu Yan Siu under observation.

The other three victims are recovering in the general ward.

The helicopter, part of the MITSATOM 2025 exercise involving Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore, crashed during a flypast demonstration.

The crew, including pilot ACP Faizul Mohammad and co-pilot Supt Ahmad Bustamin Baharom, were rescued by the Marine Police. - Bernama