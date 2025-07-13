KPT offers special pathway for community college graduates to further studies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) has introduced a special pathway for graduates of Community Colleges to continue their education at polytechnics and universities, particularly in technical fields.

This initiative aims to enhance career opportunities for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates.

Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir stated that this move broadens the options for graduates who previously had limited choices for further studies.

“In the past, they might have been restricted to technical universities.

Now, they can pursue higher education at various institutions based on their qualifications and completed courses,“ he said.

Zambry, who is also a UMNO Supreme Council member, shared this during the Setiawangsa UMNO delegates meeting.

He added that the ministry is reviewing the effectiveness of Community Colleges in producing skilled workers by ensuring course offerings match industry demands.

The ministry is also exploring the possibility of setting up Community Colleges in urban areas to widen access to technical education.

Earlier, Setiawangsa UMNO Chief Datuk Seri Dr Izudin Ishak called for more educational institutions in the area, including a Community College, to support youth development. - Bernama