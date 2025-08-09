Pahang Orang Asli IPTA students get free laptops automatically

ROMPIN: Orang Asli students in Pahang pursuing higher education at public universities (IPTA) will now automatically receive free laptops from the state government.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail announced the initiative as a gift for International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

He stated this move proves the state government’s commitment to supporting Orang Asli education without marginalisation.

“Previously, they had to apply, but now Orang Asli students will receive laptops automatically,” he told reporters after officiating the event at RPS Bukit Serok.

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is celebrated globally every August 9 since 1995.

Wan Rosdy emphasised his vision for Orang Asli to achieve success on par with other communities.

“Education is key to transforming communities, and we must reduce dropout rates among Orang Asli,” he added.

Yayasan Pahang’s efforts have reportedly improved literacy rates among the Orang Asli.

The state government urged agencies to enhance Orang Asli capabilities, particularly in education.

Pahang has 95,382 Orang Asli, the highest in Peninsular Malaysia, from Senoi, Proto-Malay, and Negrito ethnic groups. - Bernama