Pahang Palace will not issue any statement on royal addendum

KUANTAN: The Pahang Palace will not make any statement regarding the existence of the royal addendum purportedly issued by the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong as submitted in the appeal application by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and the affidavit of Datuk Mohamad Nizar Najib.

Pahang State Legal Advisor Datuk Seri Saiful Edris Zainuddin in a statement today said the decision was made on the advice of Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail to respect the court proceedings.

He said he had appeared before the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and informed the ruler regarding the matter.

“On the advice of the Pahang Menteri Besar and myself and to respect the court proceedings, the Pahang Palace will not make any statement regarding this matter as it could result in subjudice on the appeal case which has been brought before the Court of Appeal of Malaysia in Civil Appeal No. W-01(M)-456-07/2024 which has been set for hearing on Jan 6, 2025, where the decision has not yet been made by the court,” he said.

Najib’s appeal relates to his claim of a royal addendum purportedly issued by the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong that would allow him to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence under house arrest, while Nizar’s affidavit allegedly affirmed that the Pahang Sultan told him about the existence of a royal addendum.

