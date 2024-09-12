KUALA LUMPUR: The Court of Appeal has set Jan 6, 2025 for the hearing of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s appeal against the High Court’s decision to reject the leave to appeal and the notice of motion filed by the former Prime Minister to submit additional evidence regarding the Royal Addendum.

In this regard, the Attorney General’s Chambers has asked all parties to respect the court proceedings and not to issue any statements that are sub judice.

“This is considering that the appeal and notice of motion have not yet been decided by the court,“ the Attorney General’s Chambers said in a statement today.

Najib’s appeal relates to his challenge to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s 16th Addendum to enable him to serve the remaining six years of his prison sentence under house arrest.

Earlier, on July 3, the High Court dismissed Najib’s application to commence judicial review proceedings and Najib then appealed the decision to the Court of Appeal.

Najib, 71, is serving a six-year prison sentence after being convicted of misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The High Court had previously sentenced Najib to 12 years in prison and a fine of RM210 million. However, the sentence was reduced to six years in prison, while the fine was reduced to RM50 million following a royal pardon petition filed on Sept 2, 2022.

