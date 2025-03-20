KUANTAN: Pahang police have issued more than 200 permits to traders across all districts for the sale of fireworks and firecrackers in conjunction with this year’s Aidilfitri celebrations.

State police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said 60 of the approved permits were granted to traders in Kuantan, adding that the number of applications is expected to increase as Ramadan enters its final week.

“Only fireworks and firecrackers classified as safe and suitable for children are permitted for sale. This measure aims to prevent any untoward incidents.

“No reports of injuries or accidents related to the use of fireworks or firecrackers have been received thus far. However, authorities have identified individuals selling these items without permits, and strict action will be taken against them,” he told the media following the High Profile Policing programme and a visit to the Ramadan bazaar in Tanjung Lumpur, here yesterday evening.

While the approved items are considered safe, he advised parents to ensure their children are supervised when handling fireworks or firecrackers to minimise risks.

Meanwhile, he added that over 5,000 police officers and personnel would be on duty statewide throughout the festive season to maintain public safety, monitor premises, and manage traffic congestion during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.