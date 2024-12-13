KUANTAN: Police are tracking down a woman who claimed she would be marrying the Crown Prince of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said an investigation has been launched under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“We are investigating the matter and are tracking down the suspect,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Last Tuesday, the Pahang Palace refuted a viral post on an alleged royal wedding involving Tengku Hassanal and a woman scheduled for April next year.

Comptroller of the Pahang Royal Household, Major General Datuk Mohamed Zahari Yahya, in an earlier statement, said that an Instagram user under the name Faridah Daud (@faridah.daud_l), claimed that she was preparing for her wedding with Tengku Hassanal.

In her Instagram story, the woman claimed that the wedding would take place in April next year and slanderously mentioned the Crown Prince of Pahang as her partner.