468 social enterprises accredited by KUSKOP as of June 2024

SUBANG JAYA: A total of 468 social enterprises have received accreditation from the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) as of June this year, according to Deputy Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

The accredited enterprises have collectively supported more than 56,000 beneficiaries, highlighting the sector’s growing impact on community welfare.

The accreditation process is managed by the National Institute of Entrepreneurship (INSKEN), which provides training and capacity-building programmes to strengthen social enterprises. Ramanan emphasised that INSKEN will expand its initiatives to further develop the sector. “This is just the beginning,“ he said during the launch of The Changemakers INTI International College Subang and a Social Entrepreneurship Seminar organised by INSKEN.

KUSKOP is actively enhancing Malaysia’s social enterprise ecosystem through policy support, incentives, and cross-sector collaborations. Ramanan cited the World Economic Forum 2024 report, which estimates that 10 million social enterprises globally generate US$2 trillion annually and create nearly 200 million jobs. “Strengthening social enterprises is crucial as the world faces complex socio-economic challenges,“ he added.

The event also highlighted student-led initiatives, such as The Changemakers @ IICS, which promotes social entrepreneurship among university students. One key project, “Kotak Cantik,“ distributes hygiene kits to B40 families in public housing (PPR) areas while giving students hands-on experience in social impact projects. - Bernama