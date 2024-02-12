Pahang records 5.2% economic growth in 2023

KUANTAN: Pahang’s economy saw a growth of 5.2 per cent in 2023, with a gross domestic product (GDP) value of RM64.9 billion, the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) was told today.

This surpassed the 3.6 per cent GDP growth at the national level, said Pahang Investment, Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Nizar Najib.

He said the manufacturing sector contributed a significant percentage to the state GDP, namely 21.6 per cent, at RM14 billion in 2023, an increase compared to RM13.7 billion in 2022.

“Exports of manufactured products such as chemicals and metals help grow the state’s trade revenue. The export value in 2023 stood at RM32.7 billion based on the Pahang State Socio-Economic Report 2023 released in 2024,” he said.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Abd Aziz Mat Kiram (BN-Batu Talam) about the main industrial sectors in the state and how they contributed to the Pahang economy.

Nizar said the manufacturing industry created thousands of job opportunities at various levels, thus supporting the economy of families and local communities.

“This is evidenced by the unemployment rate from 2.5 per cent in 2022 decreasing to 2.0 per cent in 2023,” he said.