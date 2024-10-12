Pahang’s GDP outperforms nation, job guarantee programmme boosts youth employment

KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang has achieved a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth that exceeds the national average for two consecutive years, making it the leading state on the East Coast.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail announced that the state experienced GDP growth of 10.8 per cent in 2022, surpassing the national average of 8.7 per cent, while in 2023, the state recorded GDP growth of 5.2 per cent compared to the national average of 3.6 per cent.

“The Department of Statistics Malaysia’s (DOSM) data showed that Pahang’s economy jumped 11 per cent from RM58.4 billion in 2019 to RM64.9 billion in 2023, thus indicating that the state’s economy is healthy.

“Pahang has achieved a total committed investment of RM36.94 billion for the period of 2022 to 2023, particularly in the construction, food security, plantation, services, and property sectors,“ he said in his speech at the Empowering De’ Tea-Logue event, which celebrated the success of the Job Guarantee Programme alumni in Shah Alam, Selangor, on Monday.

Wan Rosdy said the achievement was backed by political stability, increased productivity, and good governance, which gav’e confidence to investors and traders.

Regarding the Job Guarantee Programme, the Menteri Besar, who is also the Pahang Foundation Board Chairman, said it is one of the most effective schemes in reducing youth unemployment rates, especially in Pahang.

“Congratulations to YP Advanced Skills and the Pahang Foundation for their Job Guarantee Programme, which has been running since 2018. This initiative has successfully provided opportunities for targeted groups, including youths, the asnaf group, Orang Asli, and vulnerable groups, especially children and residents of Pahang,“ he said.

According to Wan Rosdy, 1,273 alumni members were created through the programme, with some of them earning a monthly income of up to RM25,000.

Since its introduction, he said the programme has received RM 62.16 million, with the Yayasan Pahang as the main sponsor, followed by the Institute of Malaysian Plantations and Commodities (IMPAC), Yayasan Peneraju, the Pahang Veterinary Services Department, SD Guthrie Bhd, and industrial players.

“The state government will fully support Yayasan Pahang and YP Advanced Skills in their efforts to supply and develop skilled manpower, particularly in Pahang and Malaysia.

“Congratulations and well done to Yayasan Pahang for successfully realising my hope to make YP Advanced Skills an employment agency in Pahang with the creation of the Get Job Portal,“ he said.