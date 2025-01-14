KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Pahang recorded a slight increase this morning, while Johor saw a reduction to 2,498 individuals compared to 2,584 last night. Figures in Perak and Sarawak remain unchanged.

In PAHANG, the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Infobencana application reported an increase in evacuees due to high tides and strong winds in Rompin this morning, involving 184 victims from 42 families compared to 168 individuals from 40 families yesterday.

The Rompin District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said all affected victims have been relocated to PPS Balai Raya Kampung Jawa, comprising residents from Kampung Pantai 3 and 4 as well as Kampung Jawa.

In JOHOR, State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani reported that all evacuees, comprising 732 families, are housed at 30 PPS in four affected districts.

“Kota Tinggi continues to record the highest number of victims with 1,172, followed by Pontian (739), Kluang (534) and Johor Bahru (53).

“Additionally, only the water level at Sungai Kahang in Kampung Contoh, Kluang, remains above the danger level, registering 14.73 metres (declining trend),“ he said in a statement today.

He said Segamat, Kluang and Batu Pahat are forecast to experience rain, while Pontian, Kota Tinggi, Tangkak and Kulai are expected to be overcast. Johor Bahru, Muar and Mersing are predicted to have clear weather this morning.

He also highlighted that Jalan Mawai Lama (Rumah Burung) in Kota Tinggi is impassable for all vehicle types due to flooding, with no alternative routes available.

In PERAK, the JPBN Secretariat said in a statement that the number of flood victims in Manjung district remains at 31 individuals from nine families this morning.

It said all the victims have been sheltering at PPS Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai in Beruas since Jan 9. They are residents from Kampung Padang Serai, Kampung Kasi and Kampung Pengkalan Damar.

The Perak Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) reported that the water level of Sungai Rui in Hulu Perak is at the alert level of 165.44 metres compared to the normal level of 165.10 metres.

In SARAWAK, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the PPS at Dewan Kompleks Sukan Kanowit is housing 20 flood victims from 13 families from Rumah Leo and Rumah Alice Jimmy, while PPS Dewan Serbaguna Nanga Ngungun accommodates 20 victims from five families from Rumah Suzy Lily.