Pahang Sultan calls for solat hajat in mosques after recent earthquakes

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang has ordered all mosques and surau throughout the state to conduct special prayers tonight following recent earthquake activity in Malaysia.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah issued the decree for solat hajat to seek divine protection from natural disasters and calamities.

The Pahang Royal Household announced the royal command through an official Facebook post on Wednesday (August 27).

“His Royal Highness has decreed that Muslims in Pahang strengthen their prayers, increase their acts of worship and unite in seeking Allah SWT’s protection from any calamity,” according to the post.

The decision reflects the Sultan’s deep concern for public safety and wellbeing amid recent seismic events affecting the region.

“He also called on the people to pray together, seeking Allah SWT’s protection for the state from all disasters and for the well-being, peace and prosperity of all,” the royal household stated.

This religious response follows a 3.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Segamat, Johor at 8.59 am today, with tremors felt in several parts of Johor and southern Pahang.

Earlier on August 24, a stronger 4.1-magnitude earthquake had hit Segamat at 6.13 am, followed by a 2.8-magnitude tremor in Yong Peng at 9 am the same day.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department confirmed both seismic events occurred at shallow depths, raising concerns about increased earthquake activity in the region. – Bernama