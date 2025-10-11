Pahang Sultan decrees houses must be quality built and on schedule

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has decreed that all houses built in the state must be of high quality and completed within the stipulated timeframe.

His Royal Highness said failure to follow the construction schedule could lead to higher costs, burdening developers and, eventually, homebuyers.

Al-Sultan Abdullah stated that substandard homes are unacceptable as they amount to deceit.

He emphasised that houses must be built with quality and provide adequate space for families.

His Royal Highness added that WiFi and solar facilities also add value to housing projects.

He said this after officiating the launch of Residensi D’Marina and witnessing the signing of an agreement between Citaglobal Telecommunication Sdn Bhd and PR1MA Communications Sdn Bhd.

The event was also attended by Pahang Investment, Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Nizar Najib and Citaglobal Bhd executive chairman and president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria.

Meanwhile, His Royal Highness expressed hope that more Kuala Lumpur residents would consider owning homes outside the capital, particularly in areas such as Kuantan and Bentong.

He added that new housing developments are expected to emerge along the upcoming East Coast Rail Link route.

Residensi D’Marina is a joint development between Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia, as the landowner, and Citaglobal Property as the developer.

Strategically located, the project is connected via the Tanjung Lumpur Bridge and Putra Bridge, D’Marina.

As part of Citaglobal’s commitment to promoting a clean energy lifestyle, every home in D’Marina Phase 2B is solar-ready.

This enables homeowners to easily install rooftop solar panels and enjoy potential electricity bill savings of up to 60 %. – Bernama