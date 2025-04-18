KUANTAN: Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang today paid heartfelt tribute to the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, remembering the country’s 5th Prime Minister not only for his contributions to the nation but also for his gentle demeanour and noble character.

The Sultan noted that under Tun Abdullah’s leadership, the nation witnessed the birth of a significant initiative - Islam Hadhari - a concept that reflected the true essence of Islam and its values.

“With great sorrow and heartfelt grief, I extend my condolences on the passing of a distinguished statesman and the father of human capital development, the late Tun Abdullah,” he said in his royal address when opening the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Pahang State Assembly at Wisma Sri Pahang today. Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the late statesman was also remembered for his pivotal role in regional development through the establishment of major economic corridors, including the East Coast Economic Region (ECER), the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER), and Iskandar Malaysia, which marked a turning point in strengthening the rural economy and narrowing the development gap between states.

“Truly, the passing of Tun Abdullah is a tremendous loss to the nation. Yet, his legacy lives on - etched in history, embedded in the hearts of the people, and continuing to shine as a guiding light in the journey toward building a more inclusive, progressive, and value-driven Malaysia.

“May his soul be placed among the righteous and be blessed by Allah SWT,” the Sultan said.

Tun Abdullah, affectionately known as “Pak Lah,” breathed his last on Monday evening at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur. He was laid to rest with full state honours at the Heroes’ Mausoleum.