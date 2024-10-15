Pahang Sultan urges civil servants not to be selective in giving aid to flood victims

TEMERLOH: The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today ordered the various parties involved in managing floods not to be selective in providing aid.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also reminded flood victims to be patient and not to quickly find faults over arising issues.

“I also want to advise that those in the temporary transfer centre (PPS) not to be quick-tempered while I hope government officials will also attempt help as best as possible and assist all in the PPS fairly,“ said His Royal Highness.

The Sultan told reporters after visiting flood victims at the PPS in Dewan Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Semantan , Mentakab here.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah visited the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Desa Bakti here besides handing out donations to more than 300 heads of households placed in the two evacuation centres.

As of 2.10 pm, a total of 1,365 flood victims from 398 families were housed in seven PPS operating in Temerloh.

In the meantime, Al-Sultan Abdullah ordered that flood victims to comply with the authorities’ instructions to move to PPS for their own safety.

Sympathising with the flood victims, His Royal Highness also prayed for a speedy recovery from the disaster and advised them to take care of themselves and their families, especially those with small children.

“Now that the season is uncertain due to climate change, we must always be prepared. It is possible that this year will be a bit faster than the previous year, so we hope that it (the flood) will end quickly... let’s pray together,“ said His Majesty.

The Sultan of Pahang also ordered that the flood mitigation project in Pahang to be expedited by the government for the well-being of the people.

“I hope there would be less rhetoric and they should instead speed up the flood mitigation project, specifically in Sungai Semantan, Temerloh apart from deepening rivers,“ said the Sultan.