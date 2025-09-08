Pahang to boost tourism ties with India via 2025 roadshow in New Delhi and Chennai

KUANTAN: The Pahang state government continues to strengthen its tourism sector through Tourism Pahang’s upcoming 2025 promotion roadshow in India.

This roadshow will take place in two major Indian cities, with New Delhi scheduled for September 24 and Chennai for September 26.

The event will focus on Business-to-Business networking involving travel agents, tour operators and airlines from both countries.

Tourism Pahang stated that the main objective is to strengthen strategic cooperation between tourism industry players in Pahang and India.

The roadshow aims to create opportunities for more attractive and well-packaged holiday offerings for Indian tourists.

Among the iconic tourism products to be showcased are highland getaways in Fraser’s Hill, Genting Highlands and Cameron Highlands.

The promotion will also feature exotic beaches such as Cherating and Tioman Island, along with the unique 130 million-year-old Taman Negara.

Pahang aims to position itself as the preferred destination for Indian tourists in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

This initiative reinforces the state’s status as ‘The Heart of Malaysia’ within the international tourism market. – Bernama