KUANTAN: The Pahang government plans to develop an Artificial Intelligence Data Centre (AIDC) to serve as a new online business platform for agricultural products, with implementation expected to begin in January 2026.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the first project of its kind in the East Coast region aimed to market local agricultural products domestically and globally.

“This project, through the Pahang State Development Corporation (PKNP), will leverage public computing and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies via the development of a large-scale regional smart computing data centre. It also seeks to promote the development of the nation’s digital industry.

“This initiative will assist entrepreneurs in marketing their agricultural products and further stimulate Pahang’s economy,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In addition, Wan Rosdy said the Pahang government, through the State Executive Council (MMK), had agreed to develop the Pangsapuri Pahangku housing project near the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) station in Bentong.

He noted that the project was part of the state government’s initiative to provide affordable and comfortable housing for Pahang residents, particularly the younger generation, while capitalising on the ECRL transportation network.

Wan Rosdy added that the state government had also planned transit-oriented development (TOD) projects at every ECRL station, including commercial centres, housing, educational facilities, and community projects.

“These initiatives are expected to positively impact Bentong’s socioeconomic development by creating job opportunities, enhancing residents’ quality of life, and strengthening housing and transportation infrastructure networks.

“I sincerely hope these projects are implemented successfully so that their benefits can be fully realised by the people of Pahang,” he said.