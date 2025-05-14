KUANTAN: To strengthen integrity and governance, the Pahang government will introduce the Corruption Risk Management (CRM) system and the ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) in all state government departments.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the initiative builds on the successful implementation of these systems in state-owned companies and will be expanded to government agencies.

“These systems ensure each organisation has a robust anti-corruption framework, reducing risks of leakages and abuse of power,” he said in his speech during the signing of the state’s Corruption-Free Pledge (IBR) here today.

The CRM system helps organisations identify and manage risks related to corruption and misconduct, while the ISO 37001 framework focuses on detecting, preventing and improving anti-corruption measures.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman likened corruption to a disease, stressing the dangers of addiction and its corrosive effects on the soul.

“Corruption addiction is like drug addiction. It isn’t easy to stop. But unlike drugs, corruption ends when an individual loses their position or power,” he said at the event.

Azmi also compared corruption to cancer, warning that it destroys individuals, families and communities if left unchecked.

“As long as we hold power and influence, we remain at risk of corruption,” he added.