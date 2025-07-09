Pakistani man arrested for child sexual offences in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: A Pakistani national has been arrested in Kuala Nerang, Kedah, over allegations of sexually assaulting multiple boys in Shah Alam.

The 25-year-old suspect, linked to four cases involving victims aged nine to 19, was detained while allegedly attempting to flee the country.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed the arrest, stating that the suspect was apprehended in Durian Burung, Kuala Nerang. Another Pakistani man, believed to have aided the suspect in evading capture, was also detained.

Two cases are being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, while the remaining two fall under Section 377C of the Penal Code for unnatural sex offences. Police will seek a remand order for both suspects to assist in the ongoing probe.

Mohd Iqbal urged anyone with additional information to contact Investigating Officer Insp Siti Mahanira Mahat at 017-6444895. Earlier reports indicated that several boys in Shah Alam had allegedly fallen victim to molestation and sodomy by a foreign national. - Bernama