Olympic legends Phelps, Lochte critique US swimming team’s world championship showing

OLYMPIC swimming champions Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte have publicly criticised the US team’s performance at the World Championships in Singapore through provocative social media posts. The decorated athletes shared imagery depicting a funeral for American swimming dominance, sparking debate about the team’s current standards.

Lochte, a 12-time Olympic medallist, posted an Instagram image showing a tombstone inscribed with “In loving memory of United States Swimming 1980-2025” accompanied by the caption: “Call it a funeral or call it a fresh start. We’ve got 3 years.” Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 medals, reposted the image with the comment: “Is this the wake up call USA swimming needed? Let’s find out...”

The symbolic criticism comes as the US team faced unexpected challenges in Singapore, including an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis that affected most swimmers during their pre-championship training camp. Despite these setbacks, the American squad remained competitive, tying Australia with five gold medals and leading the overall medal count with 20 through seven days of competition.

Kate Douglass, who won gold in the 200m breaststroke, acknowledged the team’s difficulties while highlighting their resilience. “We’ve done a great job of coming back and showing that we are here to race,“ she said after her victory. The championships serve as crucial preparation for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, adding significance to the team’s performance and the veterans’ critique. - AFP