Pakistani man suspected of child molestation still in Malaysia

SHAH ALAM: A Pakistani man accused of sodomising and molesting four children in Shah Alam remains at large in Malaysia.

Police confirm the 25-year-old suspect targeted victims in Section 27 and Section 28 between April and July.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim stated that all victims were minors or students.

The suspect allegedly approached them by asking for help with small tasks, such as picking up items or booking an e-hailing ride.

“When the victims were distracted, he would punch and drag them to a location where he allegedly attempted to commit sodomy. The suspect also reportedly followed the victims while looking for an opportunity to strike,” Mohd Iqbal added.

Investigations are ongoing under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 377C of the Penal Code. Authorities urge the public to report any sightings of the suspect. - Bernama