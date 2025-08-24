Irish band Kneecap to perform in Paris despite terror charge controversy

PARIS: Irish rap group Kneecap will perform at the Rock en Seine festival despite facing objections from French Jewish groups and government officials.

One member faces a British terror charge for allegedly supporting Hezbollah during a London concert in November.

Local authorities have withdrawn their 40,000 euro subsidy from the music festival following the controversial booking.

The group from Northern Ireland strongly backs the Palestinian cause and criticises Israel during their performances.

Liam O’Hanna, who performs as Mo Chara, was charged in England in May for displaying a Hezbollah flag.

They played a closely scrutinised concert at Glastonbury Festival where Chara declared “Israel are war criminals”.

Hungarian authorities barred them from entering the country for the Sziget Festival in Budapest.

Kneecap focuses on Irish republicanism and takes its name from punishment attacks during Northern Ireland’s unrest.

Festival director Matthieu Ducos stated “We are confident that the group will perform in the correct manner”.

The Ile-de-France region including Paris also cancelled its funding for the 2025 festival edition.

These financial moves do not jeopardise the festival’s viability with its 16-17 million euro budget.

The group has already performed twice in France this summer without incident.

The concert occurs amid concerns about alleged antisemitism in France following the October 7 Hamas attack.

CRIF president Yonathan Arfi said “They are desecrating the memory of the 50 French victims of Hamas”.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau promised vigilance against antisemitic comments or apology for terrorism. – AFP