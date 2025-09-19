Palapes cadet death investigation ongoing, full report to AGC soon

KOTA BHARU: Police investigations into the death of Reserve Officers Training Unit cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin are currently ongoing according to Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail.

He stated that the case requires careful scrutiny as it involves several different agencies.

This thorough approach ensures all aspects are properly considered before determining the next course of action.

Mohd Khalid confirmed that the full investigation report will be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers soon.

The Shah Alam High Court issued an interim injunction yesterday preventing the Defence Minister and Ministry of Defence from making statements about the cadet’s death.

Media reports indicated that Bukit Aman’s Special Crime Investigation Unit took over the case after the High Court approved the family’s application for exhumation and a second post-mortem on August 26.

Syamsul Haris was pronounced dead on July 28 at Kota Tinggi Hospital following training at the Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

The 22-year-old Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Palapes cadet was buried at Kampung Riching Ulu Muslim Cemetery on July 29. – Bernama