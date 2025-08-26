Palapes cadet’s body to be exhumed soon following High Court order

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of a Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Reserve Officer Training Unit cadet will be exhumed as soon as possible following a High Court ruling.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that the Royal Malaysia Police will give full commitment to carrying out the exhumation process.

“This is a serious process involving a magistrate, family members and doctors before the body is taken to the hospital for further action by the medical team,“ he said at the 3rd PDRM Special Dialogue.

He added that police will ensure court orders are enforced, referencing the case of the late Zara where police assisted within hours.

The High Court ordered the exhumation of Syamsul Haris Shamsudin’s body from the Kampung Rinching Ulu Muslim cemetery in Semenyih.

Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gurcharan Singh Preet made the decision after allowing an application by the deceased’s mother, Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun.

The court instructed a forensic pathologist from Kuala Lumpur Hospital to conduct a second post-mortem within 14 days after exhumation.

Syamsul Haris was undergoing training at the Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram, Johor, when he died at Kota Tinggi Hospital on July 28.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said the Home Ministry encourages the use of MyDigital ID to protect personal data as an alternative to MyKad.

“At present, amendments to the National Registration Act 1959 are being deliberated in Parliament to enable its implementation,“ he said.

He explained that MyDigital ID will ensure safer transactions with banks, police, insurers or the Road Transport Department without changing usernames and passwords.

The National Cyber Security Agency is targeting 13 million MyDigital ID registrations by year-end, with 3.8 million achieved so far. – Bernama