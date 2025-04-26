SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (MAPIM) has sent letters to the leaders of three major world powers - China, Russia, and India - last week, seeking their attention and support for the cause of the Palestinian people.

Its president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said the initiative was part of MAPIM’s ongoing efforts to engage global powers in urging the Zionist regime to immediately cease its atrocities against the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza.

“The essence of the letter primarily highlights the increasingly dire situation facing the people of Gaza. MAPIM believes that the Palestinian cause urgently requires the intervention of China, Russia, and India, whose collective influence could exert pressure on Israel and the United States.

“They must play an active role in maintaining continuous pressure, and, at the very least, insist on the immediate opening of the Rafah border to facilitate the delivery of food and medical aid,” he told Bernama here, today.

Last week, MAPIM addressed a formal letter to three world leaders - Chinese President Xi Jinping; Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - appealing for their attention and action on the Palestinian issue.

Mohd Azmi further said that MAPIM intends to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the near future to discuss the strategic direction of Malaysia’s aid efforts for Palestine.

He said that Egypt’s efforts to pressure Israel and the United States had shown signs of progress toward reopening the Rafah border crossing, and that this matter will also be brought to the attention of the Prime Minister, with the hope that Malaysia can lend its voice of support.

“To date, 500 MAPIM aid trucks remain stranded at the Rafah border, in addition to 50 containers filled with food, medical supplies, tents, and other essential items which had initially arrived in Egypt,” he said.

Earlier, Mohd Azmi attended the Aidilfitri gathering and delivered the keynote speech at the annual general meeting of the Forum Ekonomi Manusiawi (FEM), at the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam Mosque, here.

More than 50 participants attended the forum, which focused on the socio-geopolitical landscape of the country, particularly in light of the ongoing crisis in the cultural and intellectual leadership, among both political leaders and the community.