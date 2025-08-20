Pamela Ling case: 48 witnesses, MACC officers questioned

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from 48 witnesses to assist the investigation into the disappearance of Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed the figure includes four officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

He stated that close cooperation is being carried out with enforcement agencies, including the MACC, to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

“Cooperation was made with related agencies, including the Immigration Department,“ Saifuddin said during his parliamentary winding-up speech.

He provided an example, noting “the vehicle that was allegedly used was found north of the Bukit Kayu Hitam-Thailand border.”

The minister clarified that “this is only a belief, not an affirmative confirmation.”

He stressed that police will investigate every missing persons report according to standard operating procedures and the law.

Saifuddin cited police data showing that in every ten missing persons cases, nine are successfully found.

“Specifically, this missing person incident does not give an impression that the level of public safety is worrying,“ he stated.

He added, however, that authorities “cannot adopt a denial syndrome attitude because if it involves lives, it is crucial.”

The minister also addressed national border security during his parliamentary session.

He revealed authorities detected 71 illegal routes for smuggling along the Sarawak-Kalimantan border.

These include hot spots in Ba’kelalan, Lubuk Antu and Tebedu.

The government has approved an allocation of RM28 million to develop seven additional security control posts.

These posts include Pos Raso 1 in Lundu, Pos Sapit in Padawan and Pos Tepoi in Serian.

An additional allocation of RM64.318 million was approved under a special development fund for the Sarawak border.

Saifuddin said this funding will be utilised by the Sarawak Brigade General Operations Force.

It will cover 22 projects involving 14 non-physical and eight physical initiatives.

To further strengthen border control, the Royal Malaysia Police has established Battalion 23 in Seri Aman.

This adds another battalion under the Sarawak Brigade GOF to the existing three.

The move involves the addition of 320 personnel consisting of senior and junior police officers and civil servants. - Bernama