PETALING JAYA: Datin Seri Pamela Ling’s lawyer has questioned the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) decision to reschedule her client’s appointment from April 10 to a day earlier.

Ling has been missing since April 9, and authorities are reportedly treating the case as a kidnapping.

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo called on the anti-graft agency to explain the reason for the change in the appointment date and to disclose whether the police had been informed about the nature of its investigation and any potential threats to Ling’s safety, New Straits Times reported.

“Did the MACC alert the police to who they were investigating or who may have had a motive to silence her?

“If they did not, then the MACC must clarify why,” she was quoted as saying.

The lawyer also criticised media reports citing unidentified police sources claiming Ling may have voluntarily left Malaysia, labelling such statements as “baseless and irresponsible”.

“There is no credible evidence to support such a conclusion. These statements only distract from ongoing investigative failures,” she said.

She further warned that legal action may be taken to compel a response from the MACC should it remain silent on the case.

Prior to Ling’s disappearance, a judicial review was filed to challenge the MACC’s arrest warrant and travel restrictions.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court reportedly granted leave for the review to proceed, noting that the application was filed before her disappearance.

Ling had also affirmed an affidavit in support of the case, and her counsel was present to present arguments.

However, the court ruled that the proceedings can lawfully continue as there is no evidence to suggest she is no longer alive.

According to the affidavit, Ling had made multiple visits to the MACC between January and March this year, including her arrest on January 8 and release on bail on January 11.

Following her release, Ling reported to the anti-graft commission several times, with her final appearance originally scheduled for April 10.