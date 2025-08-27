Pan Borneo Highway Kudat stretch set for phased completion by 2028

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pan Borneo Highway stretch connecting Kota Kinabalu to Kudat is scheduled for phased completion by the third quarter of 2028.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi confirmed the coastal road project involves eight work packages currently under implementation.

“To date, four of the 35 work packages under LPB Sabah have been completed and opened to road users,” he said during the Dewan Rakyat oral question session.

He explained that progress varies across packages, with some nearly finished while others continue through 2028.

Package 10 covering Bintulu to Rampaian Laut has reached 97.11% completion and should finish by 14 November this year.

Package 8 from Sepanggar to Berungis Roundabout stands at 84.24% progress with a December 2025 completion target.

Package 7 connecting Inanam to Sepanggar has achieved 87.91% completion and is scheduled for finalisation on 2 November 2026.

Nanta emphasised that the 706-kilometre Sabah project remains a high-impact development priority for the Works Ministry.

The ministry remains committed to ensuring timely completion to strengthen Sabah’s federal road network. – Bernama