KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) managed to catch a panther in Kampung Gua, Paloh 1, Gua Musang, yesterday.

Its director, Mohamad Hafid Rohani, said the wild animal had entered the trap set up last Sunday.

“During the 12 noon operation, six members of the Kuala Krai District Perhilitan and staff of the Gua Musang Wildlife Conservation Centre were involved and carried out an operation to transfer the panther to a more suitable and safe habitat.

“The capture of the panther has eased the villagers’ anxiety about their safety. The Panther is believed to have come out of the Relai Permanent Forest Reserve (PRF) located near the village in search of food,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Hafid said advisory services and mitigation measures had been given to the villagers to clean the bushes around the village and farms as well as to always be in groups when visiting the farms, install lights around the outside of the house and not enter the farm area at night.

“The public is advised to be more cautious and vigilant if they come across wildlife and any complaints can be channelled to the Perhilitan Department through the Perhilitan Hotline 1-800-88-5151 or e-complaints on the www.wildlife.gov.my website,“ he said.