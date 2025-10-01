Paradise Camp construction in Kota Belud to be completed by August 2027

KOTA BELUD: The RM179.7 million Paradise Camp construction project for Camp 5 Brigade and Camp 19 of the Royal Malay Regiment is expected to be completed in August 2027.

Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the project began in May last year on a 40.47-hectare site and comprises 42 buildings.

Construction is progressing ahead of schedule with physical progress currently at 10.26%.

The development includes administrative buildings, technical blocks, residential blocks and support facilities.

Basic infrastructure such as roads, water supply, electricity supply and security control systems are also being constructed.

“Upon completion, the project is expected to accommodate 1,148 personnel of various ranks, up from 311 now,“ Ahmad said in a statement.

He added that the increased personnel would strengthen security force preparedness on Sabah’s west coast.

The project will also provide economic benefits to local communities through job opportunities and business development.

Ilmiah Perdana Sdn Bhd serves as the main contractor in collaboration with the Public Works Department’s Special Project Team 2 as the implementing agency. – Bernama