Parents’ food donation becomes tahlil for drowned children in car incident

PORT DICKSON: A couple’s planned charitable food distribution at Tanjung Agas Mosque has transformed into a tahlil ceremony for their two children who drowned in a car incident today.

The parents had originally intended to distribute 400 food packets to Friday congregants for three consecutive weeks as infaq charity.

Family friend Aahanisa Hamid expressed shock at the sudden change in plans following the tragic accident.

She confirmed they would honour the parents’ request to hold the tahlil ceremony at the mosque tomorrow instead.

The siblings, aged six and eight, drowned when their family’s parked car slid into Sungai Tanjung Agas.

Both parents in their 40s survived the tragic incident that occurred this morning.

Port Dickson police chief Superintendent Maslan Udin confirmed receiving the emergency call at 11.24 am.

A tahlil gathering involves special prayers to send spiritual rewards to deceased Muslims through acts of worship. – Bernama