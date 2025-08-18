‘Parents of special needs children need support’

PETALING JAYA: Raising a child with special needs in Malaysia is a costly and emotionally taxing endeavour, often forcing parents to make major life adjustments to provide proper care, education and medical support.

Universiti Teknologi Mara Shah Alam Administrative Science and Policy Studies Faculty associate professor Dr Azizan Zainuddin said families of special needs children face far greater financial strain than those raising typically developing children.

“Caring for special needs children demands not only more time and energy but also higher costs, especially in medical care, education and therapy,” she said in a WhatsApp response to theSun.

Azizan added that some parents resign from secure jobs to take up flexible work, such as driving e-hailing cars, to better manage caregiving.

“Without consistent support from both public and private sectors, these families risk falling into deeper socioeconomic hardship,” she said.

While government initiatives such as financial aid and special allowances provide some relief, Azizan believes they are still insufficient, particularly given the rising cost of living across urban and rural areas.

“The shortage of accessible special education schools further compounds the challenge,” she added.

“There are not enough special education centres, and many are located far from where families live. This forces some parents to move closer, incurring extra rental costs or even job losses,” she said.

In many cases, one parent is left with no choice but to stop working entirely to care for their child full-time, a decision with long-term consequences for the family’s financial stability.

“Quitting work to care for a child full-time requires strong financial planning and a reliable support network.

“Without that cushion, it could result in financial breakdown, unmet medical needs and educational neglect for both the special needs child and other children,” Azizan said.

She also warned pressure also takes a heavy toll on parents’ mental and emotional health.

“Many experience depression, burnout and isolation as they juggle caregiving and financial challenges.

“In the absence of strong institutional or social support, parents may feel exhausted, demotivated and even ashamed when they can’t meet their child’s needs,” she added.

Azizan called for more inclusive and accessible policies, stressing that support should go beyond financial aid to include increased special education facilities and awareness programmes.

“Government, private sector, NGOs and society must work together to provide holistic support including financial assistance, emotional support and improved access to health and education for special needs children.”

Meanwhile, Johor Disabled Children Charitable and Care Organisation founder and president Dr Yahya Haidrus highlighted the high cost of therapy in Malaysia, which can reach RM1,500 to RM4,000 per month for children requiring intensive intervention.

“Government assistance, such as The Social Welfare Department aid between RM200 and RM250 per month and tax relief of RM6,000 to RM8,000 per year, only slightly reduces the burden,” Yahya said in a WhatsApp reply.

He warned that the financial strain can trigger mental health issues among parents.

“Due to the financial stress, these parents risk depression, anxiety and burnout as they feel isolated due to lack of support,” he said.