A wholesome encounter at a myNEWS outlet in KL Trader’s Square has gone viral after a foreigner shared how a young Malaysian woman stepped in to help him when he was short of RM3 while paying his UNIFI bill.

In his r/Bolehland post, he explained that the cashier had already keyed in the transaction, but he only had RM20 notes and had forgotten to bring an extra one.

“Out of nowhere, a young Malaysian Malay lady kindly stepped forward, asked the cashier how much was due, and immediately covered the RM3,” he wrote.

Stunned by the gesture, he tried to ask for her bank details to return the money, but she declined, saying it was not necessary.

ALSO READ: “Kindness knows no race” — Uncle returns RM980 lost cash

The foreigner admitted he was left “so shocked and embarrassed” by the incident, and praised Malaysia for being home to “some of the most selfless, loving citizens a country can have. May Allah bless you all.”

He added: “I was jaw-dropped at the level of kindness and honestly so embarrassed from the situation that I felt the only way I could feel better was by making this post.”

The post ended with a note to the stranger: “If you’re reading this, please send me a message so I can wire that RM3 back. I didn’t get to thank you properly out of the shock.”

The story quickly gained traction online, sparking a discussion on Malaysia’s “pay it forward” culture.

READ MORE: M’sian buys baby milk and diapers for struggling couple

One commenter encouraged him: “Just pay it forward. She’ll prefer that too, I guess.”

Others shared how such gestures are more common at hawker stalls or roadside vendors. “The only way I’ve heard people do this here is when buying pre-packed food like nasi lemak. Just give the extra cash and tell the hawker to cover the next 10 people,” one user explained.