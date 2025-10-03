Parents urged to monitor online gaming platform

PETALING JAYA: Parents have been urged to take measures in monitoring their children on Roblox, a popular online gaming platform, as concerns grow over potential risks.

Cybersecurity expert Murugason R. Thangaratnam said while it is a game, it also comes with risks, especially for children, as it allows users to create their own experiences.

“It includes some 34 million children aged under 13 who spend an average of 2.6 hours daily on it, making Roblox one of the most influential digital platforms for kids and teens.

“This means the platform may also contain inappropriate content, cyberbullies, scammers, hackers and online predators.”

He said Roblox is a virtual universe in which nearly 90 million people from around the world create, play and socialise.

The platform was created by the Roblox Corporation in the United States in 2006 and offers social interaction features, such as in-game chats and virtual currency called Robux, which players can use to purchase items and in-game perks.

He said research has shown that a high percentage of children have experienced or witnessed some form of bullying while playing due to the anonymous nature of online games.

“Roblox includes text messaging and voice chat, which means children could end up talking to strangers, who may lure them into private chats on other platforms.

“Users can also create their own games and some of the more notorious games present a big concern for parents. These spaces often contain virtual strip clubs, naked characters and users simulating sexually explicit experiences.”

Murugason said since Robux is purchased with real money, many fraudsters run phishing scams to steal money from children.

He said a community of users known as “beamers” exists, referring to those who gain unauthorised access to accounts to steal valuable virtual items.

“These thieves sell the stolen assets on illicit marketplaces for US dollars or cryptocurrency. There have been scams specifically aimed at children, involving malicious websites that promise free Robux.

“Thieves could exploit connected payment options, such as credit cards. Despite Roblox recently introducing a range of new safety features to reduce the risk of harm to children, concerns still arise.”

He said data breach involving Roblox, which has been shared on dark web forums, raises privacy and security concerns, putting users at risk of phishing, account takeovers and potential identity theft.

According to an article by Alessandro Mascellino from InfoSecurity magazine, 34 million credentials from Roblox were exposed on the dark web between 2021 and 2023.

“Roblox can be safe for children if parents take the right precautions. It is recommended to disable chats for those aged under 13, especially without direct supervision, and to have open conversations with children, encouraging them to speak up if they encounter anything unsafe online.”

He said despite Roblox’s efforts to tighten its controls, offering parental controls and age recommendations for certain games or “experiences”, there is no official age limit for users, raising fears about the adequacy of the safety protocols in place.

“Concerned groups in many countries are urging action to address such oversight of online platforms. Keeping children safe online is a key priority for any government.

“We must keep children and vulnerable individuals safe when they are online. When it comes to keeping children safe, there should never be any compromise.”

According to the Roblox Statistics 2024: Revenue, Growth and Market Share report, 42% of its global user base was aged 12 and under as of December 2023 and it saw an increase in female users from 35% in 2016 to 44% in 2020.