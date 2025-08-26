Parliament to address ageing population and KL housing moratorium

KUALA LUMPUR: Parliament will focus on government preparations for Malaysia’s ageing population and a proposed moratorium on Kuala Lumpur housing projects during today’s sitting.

Sim Tze Tzin will question the Economy Minister about demographic preparations and projected population trends for the next decade.

Young Syefura Othman will ask the Prime Minister about imposing a Kuala Lumpur residential project moratorium based on population projections showing the capital peaking in 2031.

Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz will seek clarification from the Defence Minister regarding the ownership of the AW149 helicopter assembly plant in Melaka.

He will also inquire whether the Defence Ministry was consulted before approving the construction plan using government funding.

Wong Shu Qi will question the Prime Minister about complaints received through the Public Complaints Management System from 2018 to June 2025.

She will ask for the main reasons behind the three agencies recording the highest number of complaints during that period.

Datuk Willie Mongin will ask the Foreign Minister about the latest assessment of Middle East armed conflicts and potential foreign policy reviews.

He wants to know if Malaysia will adjust its Middle East policy to protect economic, security and national interests in the region.

The session will include second reading debates for the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Bill 2025 and National Registration Bill 2025.

The current parliamentary sitting began on July 21 and is scheduled to conclude on August 28. – Bernama