KUALA LUMPUR: The reinstatement of the Parliamentary Services Act is clear evidence of the MADANI Government’s commitment to reinforcing the separation of powers, nurturing democracy, and ensuring transparency and good governance.

MADANI Government’s Backbenchers Club (BBC) chairman Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah said the move would enhance Parliament’s effectiveness, accountability, and ability to enact laws, while also ensuring checks and balances and meaningful discourse for the benefit of the people.

He said that one of the key aspects of the act was financial independence and control within the parliamentary institution.

“With the ability to manage financial resources autonomously, Parliament is no longer fully reliant on executive influence, enabling a more transparent, efficient, and people-centered distribution of funds,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building today.

The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025, which aims to establish parliamentary services as a separate entity from the public service.

The bill marks a new chapter in further strengthening the institution of Parliament, demonstrating the MADANI Government’s commitment to implementing institutional reforms and ensuring the separation of powers between the executive, legislative, and judicial branches.

Mohd Shahar said the Parliamentary Services Act also introduced a hybrid model aimed at enhancing Parliament’s efficiency, ensuring smooth operations, maintaining specialised legal expertise, and addressing the needs of all parties, including members of Parliament and the officers involved.

He added that, therefore, the BBC commended Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership and commitment to realising comprehensive institutional reforms.

“We stand firm in supporting all initiatives that reinforce democratic institutions and uphold the supremacy of the Constitution, with the resolve to ensure that Parliament functions as an independent and effective body in line with the aspirations of the people.

“The reinstatement of the Parliamentary Services Act is a major victory for Malaysia’s democracy and we look forward to its effective implementation, which will enhance the accountability and credibility of Parliament, leading to a brighter future for the nation,” he said.

ALSO READ: Dewan Rakyat passes Parliamentary Services Bill, Parliament to gain autonomy