Parties wishing to cooperate with GRS urged to begin now - Armizan

PAPAR: Any party wishing to cooperate with the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) need not wait for the 17th Sabah state election.

GRS deputy secretary-general Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that if anyone wishes to collaborate, it should begin now, ahead of the state election, which is expected next year.

“There is still a year left, so work with the government now. Show your sincerity,“ he told reporters after a visit to Jalan Sabindo and a briefing by the Ministry of Public Works at Kampung Suangon yesterday.

Armizan, who is also the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister said that any cooperation with other parties will be decided by the GRS supreme council as decisions are not made unilaterally but take into account the views of all parties involved in the coalition.

The GRS component parties include Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), Parti Maju Sabah (SAPP), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Pertubuhan Kebangsaan Sabah Bersatu (USNO), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS), Parti Liberal Demokratik (LDP), and the President of Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS).