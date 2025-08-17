Penang DOSH issues notices after fatal Jalan Air Lintas accident

NIBONG TEBAL: The Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has issued two notices following a fatal accident on Jalan Air Lintas.

The accident occurred while a contractor was repairing a road section that failed the California Bearing Ratio (CBR) test.

Penang DOSH stated that a motorcycle hit a warning sign at high speed and was thrown into a truck at the worksite around 11.30pm last Wednesday.

“The victim was taken to the hospital and confirmed dead,“ the department said in a statement.

As a result, Penang DOSH issued a Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment And Risk Control (HIRARC) Repair Notice.

A second notice required safe work procedures for road repairs to be followed.

The employer was also asked to submit relevant documents and conduct an internal investigation.

DOSH is gathering witness statements and documents as part of the ongoing probe.

Violations under Section 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (Amendment) 2022 may lead to legal action.

Employers must identify hazards, assess risks, and manage workplace safety under the law. - Bernama