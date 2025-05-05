Paya Besar MP Mohd Shahar appointed as JKMR chairman

PUTRAJAYA: Paya Besar Member of Parliament Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah has been appointed as Chairman of the Special Committee on Corruption (JKMR) for three years, effective April 25 this year.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), in a statement today, said that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, had consented to the appointment on the advice of the Prime Minister by the provisions in Section 14 of the MACC Act (Act 694).

The instrument of appointment was presented to Mohd Shahar by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and witnessed by MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki at the Parliament building, Kuala Lumpur today.

The existing members in the committee are Batang Lupar MP Mohd Shafizan Kepli, Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman and Tawau MP Lo Su Fui. Their term expires on Sept 14, 2026.

Three new members have been appointed to the committee. They are Senator Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, Senator Datuk Seri Profesor Emeritus Dr. Awang Sariyan and Langkawi MP Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah.

According to the statement, the role of the JKMR members is to advise the Prime Minister on various aspects of corruption problems in the country and examine the MACC Annual Report.

The JKMR’s role is also to examine the comments of the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB) and seek clarification and explanation on the Commission’s annual report, it said.

“Hopefully, the appointment of the new JKMR members will help meet public expectations on the independence, efficiency, effectiveness, transparency, and accountability of the commission in discharging its responsibilities,” read the statement.