GEORGE TOWN: Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) will carry out final connection works for the RM8.7 million Phase 1 of the Sungai Perai River Crossing Pipeline (SP-RCP) at Ampang Jajar on April 25.

Its CEO Datuk K. Pathmanathan said this will lead to a scheduled water supply disruption of 24 to 48 hours, for around 337,000 water consumers across both the mainland and island.

This follows the temporary halt of the Seberang Perai Utara - Seberang Perai Tengah (SPU-SPT) pipeline for connection, testing and commissioning of the new riverbed pipeline.

“PBAPP is giving early notice as the scheduled works will impact water supply to around 337,000 consumers, including industrial users in Bayan Lepas, Perai, Bukit Minyak and Batu Kawan,” he said in a statement today.

The SP-RCP project is a key part of Penang’s main water supply system, linking the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) to Sungai Perai in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT).

The new 1.35-meter pipeline will replace two temporary 600mm pipelines along Ampang Jajar Bridge, with 70 per cent of the project already completed. Once completed, the pipeline will boost treated water pumping capacity to 247 million litres per day (MLD), said Pathmanathan.

“This upgrade will improve the efficiency and safety of treated water pumping from Sungai Dua WTP to meet future demand on both the mainland and island through the undersea pipeline system,” he added.

PBAPP will also simultaneously repair a leaking 1.2-meter pipeline near the Sungai Dua WTP to further enhance water pumping efficiency, he said.

Pathmanthan explained that the scheduled water supply interruption is set to occur after the 2025 Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, following a directive from Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow. However, the exact date and time depend on the completion of all necessary preparations.

He assured that all efforts will be made to minimise inconvenience to affected users and ensure timely recovery of water supply.