BUTTERWORTH: All 23 water works projects in Penang, including the pipe connection for the Sungai Perai River Crossing Pipeline (SP-RCP) project that began at 10 pm on Friday, were fully completed at 1.48 pm today.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said water supply would be gradually restored to affected consumers soon.

“Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) teams are currently conducting system tests and pipe air-release processes before treated water from Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant can be fully distributed to users.

“We hope to achieve 88 per cent recovery rate, especially in Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS), and parts of Northeast and Southwest districts by tonight, with 100 per cent supply restoration by 10 am tomorrow (Monday),” he said.

Chow was speaking to reporters after inspecting repair works at Kampung Teluk here today, accompanied by PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan.

On the connection of two 1.35-metre diameter pipes for the SP-RCP project, Chow acknowledged minor delays due to weather conditions.

“The contractor faced challenges as the works were located right by Sungai Prai, and the high tide phenomenon over the past two days complicated operations. However, works were finally completed this afternoon despite delays,” he said.

Chow advised consumers who have regained supply to use water prudently to ensure smooth recovery, while urging patience for those still awaiting restoration.

As of 11.30 am today, PBAPP reported that 162,000 affected accounts under the Scheduled Water Supply Interruption (SWSI) had been restored.

Restoration progress showed Seberang Perai Utara at 100 per cent, Seberang Perai Tengah (88 per cent), Northeast district (84 per cent), SPS (38 per cent) and Southwest district at 10 per cent recovery.

The SWSI from 10 pm on Friday until tomorrow affects 341,708 accounts across five Penang districts, following 23 upgrade projects worth RM25 million to improve water supply for 465,000 consumers under the Sungai Dua water treatment plant.