PD has potential as new turtle nesting site - Exco

PORT DICKSON: Port Dickson has the potential to become a new nesting site for turtles along the Lukut to Tanjung Tuan coast.

Agriculture, Food Security and Cost of Living Action Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias. Aminuddin said his team also plans to gazette several locations along the coast as turtle landing sites.

“So far, eight nests have been identified as locations for turtles to lay eggs. Turtle landings here can also be used as a new tourism product.

“The state government and state Fisheries Department are discussing it (gazetting turtle landing areas). We will look for suitable methods, including the conservation and safety of the turtles themselves during the nesting period, because we want these animals to nest undisturbed in the future,“ he said.

Jalaluddin said this to reporters during the Port Dickson Marine Biodiversity Conservation Programme in Tanjung Biru Beach, which was also attended by Negeri Sembilan Fisheries Department director Kassim Tawe.

Jalaluddin, who is also a senior exco member of the state government, said that 991 turtle eggs have been collected and incubated for conservation purposes as of this month.

He said there are two turtle species -- the Hawksbill Turtle and Olive Ridley Turtle -- that come ashore and lay eggs from March to October, peaking in June.

He also said Port Dickson is famous for diving activities due to its various beautiful coral reefs and marine life species, including reef fish, aquatic plants (latok), turtles as well as marine mammals, especially at Tanjung Tuan.

In a separate development, Jalaluddin, who is also the Jelebu Member of Parliament, said that his team will bring up the issue of reducing the speed limit in residential areas from 50 kilometres per hour (kph) to 30 kph at the upcoming Dewan Rakyat sitting.

He said this after accidents that occurred at the traffic light intersection of Taman Matahari Heights, Persiaran Senawang 1, which caused four deaths in the past three months in the state.