PD shellfish now safe to eat, operators can resume harvesting - JPNS

SEREMBAN: Mussels and other shellfish from the waters off Port Dickson are now safe for consumption, after biotoxin levels in mussel samples taken on Sept 17 were found to be below 800 parts per billion (ppb).

Negeri Sembilan Fisheries Department (JPNS) director Kasim Tawe said mussel farmers using piling and raft systems in the waters stretching from Sungai Sekawang to Kampung Telok, Pasir Panjang, have also been allowed to resume collection and harvesting activities with immediate effect.

“This is based on the findings of the Main Committee on Harmful Algal Bloom Cases, which confirmed that the level of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) toxin in mussel samples taken on Sept 17 was below the 800 ppb threshold.

“Monitoring and test results on mussel samples from the area have consistently shown readings of less than 800 ppb for nearly four consecutive weeks. Therefore, the shellfish are safe for consumption,” he told Bernama today.

On Aug 15, JPNS issued a ban prohibiting farmers and operators from collecting or harvesting shellfish in the waters off Port Dickson after mussel samples were found to contain PSP toxin levels exceeding the 800 ppb limit.

Kasim said the ban remained in force until monitoring was completed, during which the public was advised against consuming shellfish from the affected area to avoid the risk of food poisoning.

He added that members of the public who still have shellfish harvested during the prohibition period are advised to dispose of them and not consume them. – Bernama