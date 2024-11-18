PDRM announces transfer of 21 senior officers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced the transfer of 21 senior officers effective Dec 16.

PDRM secretary Datuk Kamaruzaman Abdullah, in a statement today, said among those involved in the transfer was Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim, who has been appointed as the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) director.

Principal Assistant Director (Training/Examination/Competency), Training Division of the Bukit Aman Management Department Datuk Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar will be appointed the Bukit Aman Management Department deputy director of management (Training) with the rank of acting DCP.

“Also involved in the transfers is Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) deputy director (Enforcement/Prevention/General Policing) SAC Mat Zani Che Ali, who has been appointed as the Bukit Aman NCID deputy director (intelligence/operations) with the rank of acting DCP.

“Chief inspectorate of engineering at Bukit Aman JKDNKA Air Wing ACP Che Bokhari Mohamad will be appointed as the new deputy commander (Engineering) of the same unit with the rank of acting SAC,” he said.

Also on the list is Bukit Aman JKDNKA Marine Police Force deputy commander (General Policing/Strategic/Investigation) ACP Shamsol Kassim, who will assume the post of the Bukit Aman JKDNKA Marine Police Force commander with the rank of acting SAC.

Staff officer E3A1 Bukit Aman Special Branch ACP Goh Saw Khim has been appointed as the Bukit Aman Special Branch E5 principal assistant director with the acting rank of SAC.

Bukit Aman NCID assistant director of narcotics (Intelligence/International Relations) ACP Mohd Zaki Ashar will take up his new role as Bukit Aman NCID deputy director of narcotics (Enforcement/Prevention/General Policing), with the rank of acting SAC.

The exercise also involves Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) assistant director (Corporate/Association/Company Criminal Investigation) ACP Muhamad Tarmizi Awang, who will be appointed head of the Criminal Investigation Department for the Kedah police contingent.