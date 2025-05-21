KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is conducting a security simulation exercise in preparation for the 46th ASEAN Summit, which will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), beginning May 23 with a senior officials’ meeting.

A check by Bernama found that the simulation, involving the convoy of vehicles of the delegation and the country leaders, was conducted based on actual movement schedules, with personnel on duty around the clock from the beginning of this week until May 30.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order (Operations) deputy director DCP M.V. Sri Kumar said that more than 6,200 officers and personnel have been assigned for duty throughout the summit period, with the number expected to increase as needed.

“In addition to route control, personnel are also tasked with monitoring movement and overseeing security preparations, including the use of metal detectors and facial recognition technology,” he said when met during the exercise at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

In addition, Sri Kumar urged the public to understand the significance of this national event, and to cooperate fully with the authorities.

“We are only implementing phased road closures for a week, to ensure the smooth running and safety of the event,” he said.

He also advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in and around the capital, during this period.

The 46th ASEAN Summit will begin with senior officials’ meetings on May 23, followed by ministerial-level meetings on May 25, while the leaders’ summit will commence on May 26.

Themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, the summit aims to serve as a foundation for regional and global engagement. Malaysia is committed to strengthening ASEAN centrality, fostering economic cooperation, and championing the principles of inclusivity and sustainability.

In conjunction with the summit, six highways and 25 major roads in the capital will be closed or diverted in stages, to facilitate smooth traffic flow and ensure the security of the event.